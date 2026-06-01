Ryan Prager Named Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Hill City Howlers pitcher Ryan Prager was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball after his dominant performances against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The left-hander made two appearances in the series, striking out 14 in five innings of work. In his first appearance on Thursday, Prager threw two scoreless innings, striking out six of the seven batters he faced. On Sunday, he threw three innings, racking up eight strikeouts while facing the minimum.

Prager, a ninth-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians out of Texas A&M, was assigned to the Howlers on May 9 after spending a portion of his spring with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. He was a late-season addition for the 2025 Carolina League Championship run after being drafted.

The reliever is the second Howlers pitcher to win the award after Harrison Bodendorf won the award on April 27. Bodendorf was also awarded Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for the month of April.

Hill City is on the road this week against the Fredericksburg Nationals and will return home on June 9 to face the Wilson Warbirds. Tickets for that series are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2026

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