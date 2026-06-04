Offensive Struggles Continue as FredNats Shut out Howlers

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers dropped another game Wednesday night 5-0 to the Fredericksburg Nationals in game two of their series.

It was a similar story to many May losses for the Howlers, with hits coming few and far between. Hill City was held to four hits in the ballgame and did not record a knock for the last four innings of the game.

Third baseman Luis De La Cruz was a bright spot in the lineup for Hill City despite the tough night. The corner infielder picked up two hits, his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

Fredericksburg was all over the first few innings, opening things with a two-run blast off center fielder Gavin Fien's bat.

Howlers starter Nelson Keljo kept things quiet in the second inning, but the Nationals tacked on a few more runs in the third.

Fredericksburg shortstop Eli Willits went yard to open up the bottom of the third to lead off the frame, making the score 3-0.

Following a single hit by second baseman Luke Dickerson, Nationals third baseman Coy James went deep for a two-run blast, extending it to a 5-0 Fredericksburg advantage.

The bullpen stabilized the score for multiple frames, with Howlers arms Aaron Savary, Chase Mobley and Keegan Zinn providing scoreless relief the rest of the way. The appearance for Mobley was his first out of the pen.

Despite the strong pitching for the final five innings, Hill City could not string anything together and would lose 5-0.

The Hill City Howlers are back in action Thursday for a 6:35 first pitch as they seek their first win in Fredericksburg.







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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