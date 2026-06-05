Marget Homers, RiverDogs Win Fifth Straight

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Derek Datil

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Derek Datil(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs offense surged to a 9-5 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in front of 4,419 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr, Park.

With losses by Hickory and Augusta, the RiverDogs sit one game back of first place in the Carolina League South Standings with the first half concluding on June 18.

Myrtle Beach jumped on the board first, pushing across runs in each of the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead.

Despite the early deficit, the RiverDogs responded in the bottom of the third when Brady Marget belted a three-run homer to right to push Charleston ahead 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the RiverDogs rallied for more when Brendan Summerhill lined an RBI double to left to push the lead to two.

Charleston pushed across four more runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to extend their lead to 9-2.

Despite a late Myrtle Beach three-run push, the RiverDogs slammed the door to secure the 9-5 win.

With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 29-25 while the Pelicans fell to 21-31. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game four of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Pickle Night on Thirsty Thursday may provided an unbeatable combo at The Joe. Fans who arrived early were greeted with a complementary pickles and the energy never let up from there.

Pickleball took over the concourse all night, complete with a pickle mascot roaming the stands and a pickle eating contest that had fans racing to the finish. The highlight was that Charlie T. RiverDog himself stepped onto the court between innings to take on the pickle mascot and, naturally, Charlie won.

Thirsty Thursday delivered as always with a live DJ and $1 beers all night long, making Pickle Night a promotion that'll be tough to top.

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Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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