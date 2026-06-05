Marget Homers, RiverDogs Win Fifth Straight
Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs offense surged to a 9-5 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in front of 4,419 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr, Park.
With losses by Hickory and Augusta, the RiverDogs sit one game back of first place in the Carolina League South Standings with the first half concluding on June 18.
Myrtle Beach jumped on the board first, pushing across runs in each of the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead.
Despite the early deficit, the RiverDogs responded in the bottom of the third when Brady Marget belted a three-run homer to right to push Charleston ahead 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, the RiverDogs rallied for more when Brendan Summerhill lined an RBI double to left to push the lead to two.
Charleston pushed across four more runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to extend their lead to 9-2.
Despite a late Myrtle Beach three-run push, the RiverDogs slammed the door to secure the 9-5 win.
With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 29-25 while the Pelicans fell to 21-31. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game four of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.
Ballpark Fun:
Pickle Night on Thirsty Thursday may provided an unbeatable combo at The Joe. Fans who arrived early were greeted with a complementary pickles and the energy never let up from there.
Pickleball took over the concourse all night, complete with a pickle mascot roaming the stands and a pickle eating contest that had fans racing to the finish. The highlight was that Charlie T. RiverDog himself stepped onto the court between innings to take on the pickle mascot and, naturally, Charlie won.
Thirsty Thursday delivered as always with a live DJ and $1 beers all night long, making Pickle Night a promotion that'll be tough to top.
Images from this story
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Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Derek Datil
Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026
- Carico Hammers Fourth Homer, Pelicans Stifled by RiverDogs 9-5 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Crawdads Fall in Close Battle with Kannapolis - Hickory Crawdads
- Marget Homers, RiverDogs Win Fifth Straight - Charleston RiverDogs
- Wilson Outpaced by Salem in 11-6 Rout - Wilson Warbirds
- Missed Opportunities Define Thursday Loss to Shorebirds - Augusta GreenJackets
- Amparo's Late Homer Secures Delmarva's Second Straight Win over the GreenJackets - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Fall For First Time in Over a Week, 8-5 to Hill City - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Cabrera Outfield Assist Preserves Fireflies 3-2 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.4 - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds to Host Movie Night on the Field Next Friday, June 12 - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Offensive Struggles Continue as FredNats Shut out Howlers - Hill City Howlers
- Pelicans Late Rally Falls Short, Heeled by RiverDogs 9-5 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
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