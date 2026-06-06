Shorebirds Blank GreenJackets to Claim Third Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (20-35) continued their strong week on Friday, securing their first shutout win of the season, 6-0 over the Augusta GreenJackets (30-25).

The game began as a major pitcher's duel between starting pitchers Briggs McKenzie and Stephen Still.

In his Single-A debut, Atlanta's No. 6 prospect threw five scoreless innings, striking out eight, walking one, and allowing only one hit.

His mound opponent, Stephen Still, matched him by throwing 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts, one walk, and four hits.

With the game still scoreless in the seventh, the Shorebirds ended the stalemate with a two-run single by Miguel Rodriguez to score Raylin Ramos and Jaiden Lo Re, making it 2-0. Jose Perez followed him with a run-scoring single to put Delmarva ahead 3-0.

After scoreless innings from Brendan Parks and Eccel Correa, the Shorebirds added to their lead in the ninth, starting with a solo home run by Jaiden Lo Re (1), his first Single-A homer, which extended the lead to 4-0. He was followed by Braylon Whitaker, who drove home two with a single to give Delmarva a 6-0 edge.

Zac Lampton carried the Shorebirds to the finish line with a 1-2-3 ninth, completing Delmarva's first shutout win of the season and striking out 15 in a 6-0 victory.

Brendan Parks (3-0) was the winning pitcher in relief, while Landon Beidelschies (2-6) took the loss for Augusta.

The Shorebirds try to secure a series victory and a fourth straight win on Saturday with Christian Rodriguez taking the mound against Zach Royse for the GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

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