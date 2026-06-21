Shorebirds Win Second Straight Behind Herbert's Brilliance

Published on June 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-43, 2-0) secured their second straight win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (27-39, 0-2), 8-1.

The Shorebirds jumped out to a quick lead as Joshua Liranzo gave Delmarva a 2-0 advantage with a two-run triple, his first three-bagger of the season. He scored moments later on a wild pitch, making it 3-0 after an inning.

An RBI single by Jordan Sanchez in the second extended the lead to 4-0.

The Pelicans scored their first run in the sixth on a solo home run by Logan Poteet (12), ending Delmarva starter Andrew Herbert's 22.1-innings scoreless streak.

Herbert finished the night with a strong line in his first start, going 6.1 innings, allowing one run on seven hits, with four strikeouts and a walk.

Delmarva's offense provided insurance runs in the late innings, scoring twice on a two-run single by Joshua Liranzo, who matched his career-high with 4 RBIs.

Two more runs came home in the eighth on an RBI double by Braylon Whitaker and a run-scoring single by Jordan Sanchez. His third hit of the night gave the Shorebirds their largest lead at 8-1.

Michael Caldon finished the night by pitching two scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while Eccel Correa got the final two outs to preserve a second consecutive win for the Shorebirds, 8-1.

Andrew Herbert (2-1) earned the win as the starter in his first career quality start, with his mound opponent, Pierce Coppola (0-5), taking the loss.

Delmarva looks to end the series with a third straight win on Sunday afternoon, as Brayan Orrantia takes the mound against Braylon Meyers in a rematch of Game 1. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2026

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