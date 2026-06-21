Crawdads Blank Columbia 6-0 on Saturday Night

Published on June 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads pitcher AJ Russell

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads pitcher AJ Russell(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads offense stayed rolling on Saturday, but a run in the third inning was all they needed to claim their second consecutive shutout, defeating the Columbia Fireflies 6-0 at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads received another exceptional pitching performance from a trio of arms that guaranteed a split of the six-game series.

AJ Russell opened the night tossing 3.2 innings, allowing three hits while striking out five Columbia batters.

Louis Marinaro (3-2) tossed 2.1 innings, retiring all seven batters he faced to claim his third win of the season.

Jormy Nivar picked up a three-inning save for the 'Dads, surrendering three hits to close out the night for Hickory (2-0, 35-30).

Crawdads' pitchers struck out twelve Columbia batters while allowing just one walk in the dominant effort.

Offensively, Daniel Flames, Marco Argudin, Curley Martha and Angel Arredondo led a twelve-hit attack with multi-hit games to pace Hickory.

The Crawdads broke a 1-0 game wide open in the sixth with a five-run outburst that saw the Crawdads bat around against Columbia (0-2, 34-34).

Daniel Flames doubled home a pair of runs to stretch the Hickory lead to 4-0, effectively separating the two teams.

Sebastian Baquera's RBI single closed out the scoring for the 'Dads, as Curley Martha would score behind Flames on a misplay in the Columbia outfield to make it a 6-0 game.

Shane Van Dam (1-5) was tagged with the loss for Columbia, as the Fireflies will need a win tomorrow to earn a split in the week-long series.

Evan Siary gets the ball tomorrow for Hickory as the clubs conclude the series at 2pm.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.