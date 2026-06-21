Crawdads Blank Columbia 6-0 on Saturday Night
Published on June 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads offense stayed rolling on Saturday, but a run in the third inning was all they needed to claim their second consecutive shutout, defeating the Columbia Fireflies 6-0 at LP Frans Stadium.
The Crawdads received another exceptional pitching performance from a trio of arms that guaranteed a split of the six-game series.
AJ Russell opened the night tossing 3.2 innings, allowing three hits while striking out five Columbia batters.
Louis Marinaro (3-2) tossed 2.1 innings, retiring all seven batters he faced to claim his third win of the season.
Jormy Nivar picked up a three-inning save for the 'Dads, surrendering three hits to close out the night for Hickory (2-0, 35-30).
Crawdads' pitchers struck out twelve Columbia batters while allowing just one walk in the dominant effort.
Offensively, Daniel Flames, Marco Argudin, Curley Martha and Angel Arredondo led a twelve-hit attack with multi-hit games to pace Hickory.
The Crawdads broke a 1-0 game wide open in the sixth with a five-run outburst that saw the Crawdads bat around against Columbia (0-2, 34-34).
Daniel Flames doubled home a pair of runs to stretch the Hickory lead to 4-0, effectively separating the two teams.
Sebastian Baquera's RBI single closed out the scoring for the 'Dads, as Curley Martha would score behind Flames on a misplay in the Columbia outfield to make it a 6-0 game.
Shane Van Dam (1-5) was tagged with the loss for Columbia, as the Fireflies will need a win tomorrow to earn a split in the week-long series.
Evan Siary gets the ball tomorrow for Hickory as the clubs conclude the series at 2pm.
Images from this story
|
Hickory Crawdads pitcher AJ Russell
Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2026
- Poteet Launches Another Home Run, Birds Washed Away by Shorebirds, 8-1 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Bats Go Quiet against Ballers in Saturday Shutout - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Guanipa Hits Walk-Off in Chaotic Soul Victory - Augusta GreenJackets
- Wilson Capitalizes on Mistakes, Walks off Charleston - Wilson Warbirds
- Shorebirds Win Second Straight Behind Herbert's Brilliance - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Flemming Drives in Three, RiverDogs Lose Lead Late in 6-5 Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- Crawdads Blank Columbia 6-0 on Saturday Night - Hickory Crawdads
- Early Offense Propels FredNats to 10-2 Win Over Salem - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Blanked 6-0 by Crawdads Saturday - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Note at Hickory 6.20 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.