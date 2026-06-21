Early Offense Propels FredNats to 10-2 Win Over Salem

Published on June 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals got back into the win column with a dominant 10-2 win over the Salem RidgeYaks to pick up their first victory of the second half. Early offense was the driving factor for Fredericksburg in the win.

The offense struck early and often today. After Grant Manning got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 1st, the bats gave him a lead to work with the rest of the way. In the bottom of the 1st, Jorgelys Mota demolished a ball 432 feet over the batter's eye in centerfield to bring Luke Dickerson home and put his team up 2-0.

In the bottom of the 2nd, it was more of the same. The FredNats loaded the bases with no outs. Coy James and Luke Dickerson both walked to bring home runs, putting Fredericksburg up 4-0. In the 3rd, the FredNats loaded the bases again with no outs, this time they were brought across by Manny Cabrera and Gavin Fien to make it 6-0 after the first third of the game.

After going down in order in the bottom of the 4th, the bats woke back up right away, putting together their biggest offensive inning yet. Nick Peoples led the charge with a leadoff double. Manny Cabrera walked, then Gavin Fien brought both home with an opposite-field double to pick up his 29th and 30th RBIs of the season. Fien later scored on a Dashyll Tejeda pinch-hit sacrifice fly that made it 9-0 Fredericksburg.

With the win, the FredNats clinch at least a split in the series. Fredericksburg has now made it 10 series in a row without a loss. They do need the win tomorrow to win the series, and avoid splitting for the second time this year, and second straight week. The Nationals go to MLB rehabber DJ Herz on the mound on Father's Day, who will face off against Jose Bello, who is making his return from the injured list. First pitch in the series finale is set for 1:35 PM at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2026

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