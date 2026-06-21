Poteet Launches Another Home Run, Birds Washed Away by Shorebirds, 8-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALISBURY, MD - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0-2, 27-39) dropped game five to the Delmarva Shorebirds (2-0, 25-43) 8-1 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Saturday night.

The Pelicans received a solid performance from RHP Henry Cone, who tossed 3.0 innings of four-run ball while striking out six batters.

Delmarva started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Braylon Whitaker drew a walk and then advanced to third on a single from Jordan Sanchez. A batter later, Joshua Liranzo roped a two-run triple to give the Shorebirds an early 2-0 lead. In the ensuing at-bat Edwin Amparo struck out but Liranzo scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Shorebirds added to their lead in the second. Juan Ortega walked and then moved to third on a single from Jose Perez. Then Perez moved to second when Ortega was caught stealing home. The next batter Whitaker was plunked to put runners on first and second. Then Sanchez smacked an RBI single to give Delmarva a 4-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach struck back in the top of the sixth with a solo home run from Logan Poteet (12) which cut the deficit to 4-1.

Delmarva added some insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. Whitaker reached on a fielding error and then moved to second when Sanchez drew a walk. A batter later, the Shorebirds executed a double steal to put both runners in scoring position. Liranzo followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Shorebirds put up two more runs in the eighth. Ortega singled and then stole second base. A batter later Whitaker followed with an RBI double which brought the score to 7-1. In the next at-bat, Sanchez hit an RBI single to bring home the final run.

RHP Andrew Herbert (2-1, 0.73 ERA) received the win for the Shorebirds. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-5, 3.66) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will conclude the first half of their two-week roadtrip against the Shorebirds (Single-A Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday, June 21 with First pitch slated for 2:05 P.M. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. RHP Braylon Myers (2-1, 2.17) starts on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Brayan Orrantia (0-4, 4.91) gets the nod for the Shorebirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2026

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