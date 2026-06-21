Bats Go Quiet against Ballers in Saturday Shutout

Published on June 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - A night after their thrilling eight-run comeback, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-34, 1-1 2nd Half) were shut out for just the second time all season, falling to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (34-34, 1-1 2nd Half) 10-0 on Saturday night at Segra Stadium.

Gabriel Rodriguez worked the first four innings and held Fayetteville to one hit, an Xavier Neyens single in the fourth inning. Blain Wynk (W, 2-3) took over in the fifth and worked around a pair of singles from Waner Luciano and Kenni Gomez.

Fayetteville stranded two more runners on base in the bottom of the seventh after Luciano reached on an error and Hector Salas connected for a base hit. In total, the Woodpeckers lineup tallied five hits in the game and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Arturo Flore provided the only extra-base hit of the night, doubling against Jordan Morales in the bottom of the ninth before the lefty closed down the game and secured the shutout.

The series concludes on Sunday, but Fayetteville remains at home next week for another six-game series hosting the Delmarva Shorebirds. Tomorrow on Father's Day, Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Aubrey Smith opposite Kannapolis' RHP Caedmon Parker. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2026

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