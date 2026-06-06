RiverDogs Erase Three-Run Deficit in the Ninth, Take Sixth Straight

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Despite trailing by three in the ninth, the Charleston RiverDogs offense scored four two-out runs to earn an exhilarating 9-8 win in front of 4,721 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr, Park.

The victory marked their sixth in a row and sixth via walk-off fashion this year. They finish the night remaining one game back of Hickory for first place in the Carolina League South Standings, with the conclusion of the first half slated for June 18.

Despite trailing 3-0 after five, the RiverDogs began to battle back when they got to the bullpen. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Nicandro Aybar lined a three-run double to left center that tied the game a 3-3.

The RiverDogs later took the lead on a J.D. Gonzalez groundout and Ricardo Gonzalez single that made it 5-3.

One inning later, Eli Lovich tied the game with a two-run homer to right, evening the score at 5-5.

In the top of the eighth, Myrtle Beach broke ahead when Darlyn De Leon doubled in two and later scored on a wild pitch to give them an 8-5 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, the RiverDogs loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. With two away in the frame, Brailer Guerrero walked to force home Cooper Flemming and cut the deficit to 8-6.

The next hitter was J.D. Gonzalez rolled a two-run single to center to tie the game at 8-8. Derek Datil followed by lining an RBI single to left that won the game.

With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 30-25 while the Pelicans fell to 21-32. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game five of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

It was 2016 night at The Joe, and the references were in full swing. From memes, to a moment of silence for Harambe, to throwback hits, the ballpark was engaged all night long. Before the RiverDogs' thrilling rally in the ninth, the whole stadium partook in the mannequin challenge, challenging fans to stay as still as possible while on the jumbotron. The postgame fireworks show was spectacular, as fans sang along to throwback 2016 hits.

The night's most engaging moment came during the ribbon dance off, where two gentlemen fired up the crowd with their rhythmic skills, while they moved to 2016 beats, bringing the fans to their feet.

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Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

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