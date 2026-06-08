RiverDogs Take Eighth Straight, Move into Tie for First Place

Published on June 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs catcher Logan Driscoll

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs catcher Logan Driscoll(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs earned their eighth win a row, pushing past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-4 in front of 4,526 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Their eight-game win streak marks their longest since July of 2024 and moved them into a tie for first place in the Carolina League South Standings with the Hickory Crawdads. The two will clash for a six-game series starting this Tuesday with the first half concluding on June 18.

Pitching led the way for Charleston as Aidan Cremarosa set the tone with two scoreless innings while fanning three hitters. Alex Wallace followed in bulk relief, completing four shutout innings to keep the game scoreless through six.

Logan Driscoll broke the scoreless deadlock by blasting a two-run shot to right that gave Charleston a 2-0 lead. The homer marked his first since he homered for the Tampa Bay Rays at the big league level in September of 2024.

After the Pelicans rallied for three-runs in the top of the seventh, the RiverDogs punched back in the bottom of the frame when Alberth Palma rolled an RBI infield single infront of the plate, and Brady Marget lined a sacrifice fly to center.

The Pelicans tied the game an inning later when Jairo Diaz lined an RBI double to right.

Charleston capped scoring at 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth after Ricardo Gonzalez rocketed an RBI single to right.

With the win, Charleston moved to 32-25 while Myrtle Beach fell to 21-34. After a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs begin a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads in a battle for first place at The Joe. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

Ballpark Fun:

Sunday at The Joe got a very special visitor.

The energy from the little ones was contagious from first pitch to final out, with smiles everywhere you looked. Families were packed into every corner of the ballpark. Blippi was out on the concourse all night meeting fans, taking pictures, and making every kid's Sunday the best one yet. Sunday was also June 7 (6/7), meaning all the youngsters were dancing and make the viral motion throughout the entire night.

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Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2026

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