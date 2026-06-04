Haugh Delivers Quality Start, RiverDogs Win Fourth Straight

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









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Charleston, SC - Aidan Haugh delivered another quality start to lead the Charleston RiverDogs to a 9-5 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans infront of 4,075 fans on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

With Hickory and Augusta's losses, the RiverDogs finish the day two games back of first place in the Carolina League South Standings. In the process, they extended their winning streak to four days in a row.

Haugh was stellar for Charleston, tossing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Over his last two starts, he has completed 13 scoreless innings, allowing just eight hits.

Charleston jumped in front first in the bottom of the third when Alberth Palma lined an RBI single to left to jump ahead 1-0.

The RiverDogs blew the game open in the later innings, pushing across three runs the sixth and three in the seventh, highlighted by RBI singles from Brady Marget and Tom Poole.

Charleston entered the top of the eighth with a 7-0 lead, before Myrtle Beach punched back. They sent ten batters to the plate and pushed across five runs to cut the advantage to two.

In the bottom of the eighth, Logan Driscoll punched a two-run single to center to cap scoring at 9-5.

With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 28-25 while the Pelicans fell to 21-30. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game three of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Purr in the Park was back for part two, and National Repeat Day gave everyone the perfect excuse to do it all over again. Cats on leashes, in carriers, and in strollers turned heads from the first pitch, and the pregame parade of local kids' sports teams around the warning track just kept coming and kept the energy up all game long.

If the cats weren't enough to keep the smiles going, Weiner Wednesday took care of the rest. Two hot dogs for 50 cents had fans walking around with one in each hand, and nobody was complaining. Between the cats, the kids, and the cheap dogs, it was a pretty great Wednesday at the Joe.

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Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026

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