Potter and Verdugo Spin One-Hitter against Columbia

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Nick Potter

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Nick Potter(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. The pitching duo of Nick Potter and Ryan Verdugo dominated the Columbia Fireflies (24-29) lineup on Wednesday afternoon, holding the opponents to just one hit and striking out 13 in a 4-1 win that leveled the series for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (24-29) at home.

Potter worked into the fourth inning and struck out a career-high seven hitters and dominated in the first two frames, fanning six of the first seven batters he faced. Kevin Alvarez supplied early run support with a two-run single in the bottom of the first that scored Anthony Huezo and Xavier Neyens for a 2-0 lead.

Verdugo (W, 3-2) inherited a pair of runners from Potter in the top of the fourth and quickly got out of the jam on one pitch that resulted in a 4-6-3 double-play. He carried the lead the rest of the game with a season-long 5.2 innings of relief and also set new highs with six strikeouts. He carried a no-hit bid into the top of the seventh which came to an end on a leadoff single from Stone Russell.

Carlos Cauro added insurance with a sacrifice-fly in the second inning and Neyens connected for a solo homer into the left-field bullpen in the top of the fifth. It marked the seventh homer of the season for the first-round pick and his first in a month dating back to May 3rd.

Columbia managed to score on an RBI groundout to break up the shutout in the top of the ninth before Verdugo closed out the game.

The six-game home series continues on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Javier Perez opposite Columbia's RHP Jose Gutierrez. It's Teacher Appreciation Night in addition to Thirsty Thursday and teachers can get a free ticket to the game with proof of school ID! Family & friends can also get discounted $9 tickets!

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827263/final/wrap

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.