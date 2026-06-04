'Dads Slug Two Homers in Loss
CarL Hickory Crawdads

'Dads Slug Two Homers in Loss

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release


Hickory Crawdads infielder Luis Marquez
Hickory Crawdads infielder Luis Marquez
(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - James Taussig slugged two home runs and drove in six for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, propelling the club to an 8-3 win over the Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium.

Taussig started his big night by launching a two-run homer down the right field line to get Kannapolis a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

In the fourth, Taussig drilled a run-scoring single to right, plating Rylan Galvan to increase the Kannapolis advantage to 3-0. The base hit was part of a two-run frame for the Cannon Ballers, building the margin to 4-0.

In the eighth, Taussig was back at it, hitting a majestic three-run homer to right-center field to cap the scoring for Kannapolis (27-26).

The Crawdads got on the board in the fifth when Luis Marquez lifted a solo homer to left, his second of the year, to make it a 4-1 game.

In the ninth inning, Angel Arredondo hit a two-run homer to complete the scoring for Hickory (29-22) as the club was unable to get closer than the 8-3 final.

Josh Springer collected three hits for the 'Dads in the losing effort, as Moises Morales absorbed the loss, dropping his record to 5-2.

For Kannapolis, Gabriel Rodriguez (2-0) surrendered a single run in three frames to earn his second win of the season.

Tomorrow, Hickory's Jesus Lafalaise goes opposite Caedmon Parker in game three of the series slated for 7pm.

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Hickory Crawdads infielder Luis Marquez
Hickory Crawdads infielder Luis Marquez
   



Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026


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