GreenJackets Bludgeoned by Shorebirds in Midweek Loss

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds scored in five of their first seven innings as they battered the GreenJackets early and often in a 10-5 victory at SRP Park Wednesday night.

Delmarva (18-35) took the lead four batters into the game, and never trailed the rest of the way, as they hammered GreenJackets' ace Ethan Bagwell to the tune of seven runs and six hits in 4.2 innings.

All nine Shorebirds would reach base in the ballgame, with the middle of the order being the driving forces of the big Delmarva win. Elvin Garcia opened the scoring with a first-inning double, but it was Jordan Sanchez who was unstoppable, as he reached base in all five plate appearances, totaling three hits, three runs, and four RBIs in the heart of the order.

Augusta (30-23) could not get on the board early against Brayan Orrantia, but finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Cooper McMurray got the Jackets on the board with a two-run homer, cutting the deficit in half before a Tate Southisene single scored Joe Olsavsky. Southisene quickly stole second, before a single and error off of the bat of Conor Essenburg tied the game.

Augusta looked to have momentum entering the fifth inning, but Ethan Bagwell was unable to keep the Birds at bay, as Sanchez and Jaiden Lo Re brought home a pair of runs to give Delmarva back the advantage, one which they would not relinquish. Bagwell allowed a career-high six earned runs in the game after allowing zero in the month of May, and took his first loss of the season in the process.

Delmarva pulled away in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring four runs against Luis Arestigueta and Cristobal Abreu to secure a 10-5 lead that would hold until the final out. Augusta, meanwhile, had no answers for Dalton Neuschwander, who tossed four scoreless innings as he picked up his first professional save.

Each team has now earned a win in the first two games of the week, with four more still to play before Delmarva departs on Sunday. Augusta will look to get back on track tomorrow, with Derek Vartanian throwing against erratic Shorebird starter Esteban Mejia.







Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026

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