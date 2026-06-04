FredNats Rely on Early Homers and Pitching in 5-0 Win Over Hill City

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals relied on their youngsters, with three high school bats in last year's draft hitting home runs to give the FredNats a 5-0 win over the Hill City Howlers. The win is the 7th in a row for Fredericksburg, who continues to inch closer and closer to clinching the first-half North Division title.

The offense got going right at the start. Eli Willits got the game going with a leadoff single, then Gavin Fien brought him home with his second home run of the season. Both of Fiens' homers have come in the 1st inning, with Willits on base. Something that Nationals fans should get used to.

After going down 1-2-3 in the 2nd, the offense quickly picked back up in the 3rd. Eli Willits led things off with a solo home run down the right field line, the 5th homer of the season for the Nationals' top prospects. Then, after Luke Dickerson hit a single, Coy James sent a ball into the bullpen in right field. James now leads the FredNats with eight long balls on the year.

The pitching was spectacular as well today for Fredericksburg. Mikey Tepper got his 5th start of the rehab stint and was excellent once again. The RHP went five innings scoreless, allowing just four hits and striking out four. Tepper's ERA in Single-A is down to just 1.06.

The win is the 7th in a row for the FredNats. That ties the longest win streak of the year for Fredericksburg. The shutout is the 4th of the season. The Nationals' magic number to win the first half is just three. It could go down to two tonight, pending the result of the Wilson-Salem game. With a chance to potentially clinch, with some help, the FredNats go to RHP Leuris Portorreal, who will face off against RHP Joey Oakie. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026

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