Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.3

Published on June 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers today at Segra Stadium at 11:05 am. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-3, 4.70 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Nick Potter (0-1, 2.55 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES PITCHING STAFF LEADS THE WAY IN TWO-HIT WIN: The Fireflies won 3-1 over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers behind a career-night for starter Kendry Chourio Tuesday night at Segra Stadium. Kendry Chourio (W, 2-0) spun a career-best 5.1 innings while only allowing a single hit against the Fayetteville bats. The righty fanned five and walked one before handing the ball to Dash Albus and the Fireflies bullpen. Albus worked 1.2 hitless innings in relief before Jhon Reyes (S, 2) entered for Columbia. The Fireflies broke through in the top of the fourth inning. Woodpeckers' starter Juan Fraide loaded the bases off a pair of walks and a single to start the inning. After that, Connor Rasmussen grounded into a fielder's choice to score Sean Gamble to break the scoreless tie. Next, Rasmussen and Josh Hammond completed a double steal of second and home to give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the second-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 6-9 record combined with a 2.92 ERA over 212.2 innings through the first 52 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 223 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .223 AVG on the season. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels currently sit in first place in MiLB. They are 3-8 with a 2.82 ERA over 175.1 innings in their first 52 games.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched seven punchouts across three innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (63) in Single-A over 37.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the fifth-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this season (15.05). Cody Bowker leads the way at 15.35.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's fifth-longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, six games back from the first place Hickory Crawdads and Augusta GreenJackets with 14 games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their first two series against North Division opponents (Fayetteville and Delmarva) before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

BRINGING ON THE BATS: Over the course of the last 10 games, the Fireflies bats are gaining momentum. Four players are batting over .300 on the stretch. Brooks Bryan leads the way with a .424 average. Connor Rasmussen and Yandel Ricardo are hitting .379. Sean Gamble is having his best stretch of 2026. The lefty is batting .321 across his last 10 games with two doubles, a triple and a homer along with nine walks to give him a .500 on-base percentage on the run.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his eighth-straight start with one or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in back-to-back outings.







Carolina League Stories from June 3, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.3 - Columbia Fireflies

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