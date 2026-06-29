Carson Fischer Named Carolina League Player of the Week
Published on June 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
NEW YORK - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced on Monday Fredericksburg Nationals RHP Carson Fischer has been named Carolina League Player of the Week for Week 13, June 23-June 28
During the FredNats victory on Thursday night, Fischer threw seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits, while walking only two. The RHP threw under 80 pitches and became the first Fredericksburg pitcher this season to complete seven innings.
Fischer was signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent last year. He has become the most reliable arm for the FredNats over the last 10 months, pitching to a 2.01 ERA over 67.0 career innings. The Davenport (IA) and Miami (FL) alum has a career walk rate of just 1.48.
Fischer and the FredNats return to action Tuesday at Columbia, with first pitch in the series opener set for 7:00 p.m.
Carolina League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Carson Fischer Named Carolina League Player of the Week - Fredericksburg Nationals
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