Offense Erupts in 16-2 Win over Fayetteville

Published on June 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies slides

(Columbia Fireflies) Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies slides(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies drubbed the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 16-2 behind three homers and 18 hits Sunday evening at Segra Stadium. It was the first time the Fireflies scored at least 16 runs since they beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 18-9 April 11, 2024.

Sean Gamble got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. With Josh Hammond and Yandel Ricardo on the base paths, Gamble homered on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against starter Aubrey Smith to give the Fireflies a 3-0 lead. It was Gamble's third homer of the season.

In the top of the second, JC Vanek reached on an error and Roni Cabrera extended the inning with a single. After that, Henry Ramos pulled his third round-tripper of the season down the right field line to increase Columbia's lead to 6-2.

The Fireflies added a run in the third on a Gamble double that plated Jhosmmel Zue and another run in the fifth on a double steal from Hyungchan Um and Zue to take an 8-2 lead after the first five frames.

In the final third of the game, Columbia added to their lead. In the sixth inning, Henry Ramos and Josh Hammond hit back-to-back singles to set the table for Yandel Ricardo who had a base knock of his own to plate Ramos, making the score 9-2. After a Gamble lead-off walk in the seventh, Stone Russell doubled the centerfielder home to make it 10-2. Following a JC Vanek double, Ramos singled to score Russell and Vanek to make it 12-2 at the stretch.

Hyungchan Um closed out the scoring with a grand slam that plated Ricardo, Josi Novas and Gamble. Um's fourth blast of the season gave Columbia a 16-2 lead. It was the Fireflies third grand slam of the season and the first hit by a player other than Roni Cabrera.

Ramos finished the day 3-6 with five RBI and Gamble had a 2-3 showing with four RBI. Ramos' five RBI game was the first time a Fireflies hitter has driven in five since Russell had six RBI against the Hickory Crawdads August 26, 2025

The Woodpeckers countered with a homer of their own in the bottom of the first inning. Anthony Huezo laced a lead-off double to set the table for Xavier Neyens who clubbed his eighth homer of the season to cut Columbia's lead to 3-2.

After the first two runs scored, starter Kendry Chourio (W, 3-0) settled in. The righty spun five frames in just 55 pitches. He worked around six hits and allowed just the two runs. Chourio struck out three before he handed the ball off to his bullpen. After Chourio, Yeri Perez worked a pair of innings before Andy Basora and Henson Leal both worked a frame to close out the contest.

Columbia opens up a fresh series with the Delmarva Shorebirds Tuesday at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2026

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