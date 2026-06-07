Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.7

Published on June 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Stadium at 5:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (2-0, 1.46 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Aubrey Smith (1-3, 6.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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TWO OUT MAGIC LEADS FIREFLIES TO 6-3 WIN: The Fireflies scored four runs with two outs to upend the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6-3 at Segra Stadium Saturday night. Columbia broke ahead with some two-out magic in the top of the sixth inning. Jose Varela came on in relief for the Woodpeckers and retired the first two batters he faced. After that, JC Vanek reached on a throwing error from Varela. Next, Connor Rasmussen singled to center and Vanek and Rasmussen both advanced a base on the play to put runners at second and third for Roni Cabrera. The Fireflies nine hole batter lifted a single to right field to plate Vanek and cut Fayetteville's lead to 3-2. After that, Henry Ramos slugged a base knock to center that scored Vanek and Cabrera to give the Fireflies their first lead of the game 4-3. In the seventh inning, Hyungchan Um drew a bases loaded walk that scored Yandel Ricardo and Vanek lined a sacrifice fly to score Jhosmmel Zue to give the Fireflies insurance and a 6-3 lead.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the third-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 7-11 record combined with a 3.02 ERA over 232.1 innings through the first 56 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 251 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .225 AVG on the season. They trail the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who have a 2.88 ERA over 190.1 innings this season and the Fredericksburg Nationals, who have a 2.93 ERA over 199.2 innings in 2026.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Saturday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (68) in Single-A over 41.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 35 innings this season (14.69). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 14.98.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's fifth-longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, six games back from the first place Hickory Crawdads with 10 games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their final full series vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his eighth-straight start with one or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in back-to-back outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 35 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (9th, 0.86), ERA (11th, 1.46) and walks issued (8th, 7).

THE ROAD IS TREACHEROUS: This season the Fireflies are an above .500 team at home with a 14-11 record, but the team has struggled away from Segra Park. The Fireflies are just 12-18 on the road.







Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.7 - Columbia Fireflies

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