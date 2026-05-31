Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.31

Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series vs the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-1, 2.60 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and LHP Blake Morgan (debut) counters for the Charleston RiverDogs.

Tonight is the Fireflies Negro League Celebration presented by The COMET at Segra Park. The team is bringing in the Negro League Baseball Hall of Fame traveling exhibit and special guest Sean Gibson. Stick around after the game for the traditional Sunday Funday activities. Kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a full team post-game autograph session thanks to E.F. Martin Heating and Air. Reserve your seat starting at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------------

LATE RALLY UPSETS FIREFLIES 8-4 SATURDAY: The Fireflies gave up a late rally, ceding five runs after the seventh as they fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 8-4 Saturday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs got the upper hand in the top of the seventh. After Logan Driscoll reached on a fielder's choice, Taitn Gray tripled to the right field corner to score Driscoll to tie the game 4-4. After that, Jhon Reyes (L, 1-1; BS, 3) issued a balk that brought Gray home to give the RiverDogs their first lead since the top of the first inning. JD Gonzalez had the back breaker though. The designated hitter singled to bring home Tom Poole and Alberth Palma to give the RiverDogs a 7-4 lead before the stretch. The Fireflies burst through the door after the delay to start the game.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the second-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 5-9 record combined with a 3.04 ERA over 204.1 innings through the first 50 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 211 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .227 AVG on the season. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels currently sit in first place in MiLB. They are 2-8 with a 2.81 ERA over 166.2 innings in their first 50 games.

BLISTERING BASORA: Friday, Andy Basora earned his first save of the season and the second of his professional career. After a slow start to the season where the righty accumulated a 12.10 ERA over eight appearances in April, Basora has locked in for the month of May. He has a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings in nine appearances over the second month of the season. He has surrendered four runs and three were in one outing at Augusta May 22.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (56) in the Carolina League over 34.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa also has 56 punchouts this season. Prior to being called up Monday, Fireflies lefty Jordan Woods sat in the three spot with 54 strikeouts this season. Lombardi has the seventh-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this season (14.54). Cody Bowker leads the way at 15.35.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

RICARDO RIPS: This week, Yandel Ricardo has been mashing against the Charleston RiverDogs. The switch hitter is 8-16 with two doubles, a homer and five RBI this week. He has stolen a team-high four bases and scored three runs during the series with Charleston. Ricardo is slashing .500/.556/.813 over the first five games of the series.

RALLYING THE BATS: The Fireflies bats are starting to pick up down the stretch of the first half. Over the team's last 10 games, there are five players batting at least .295. Brooks Bryan (.424), Connor Rasmussen (.357), Yandel Ricardo (.344), Josh Hammond (.308) and Jhosmmel Zue (.297) are all hitting well.







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.31 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.