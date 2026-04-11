Pelicans Fall to Fireflies 6-2
Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (5-2) dropped their second game in a row to the Columbia Fireflies (3-4) 6-2 at Segra Park on Friday night.
Columbia took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second courtesy of a solo home run by JC Vanek (2).
Myrtle Beach took the lead in the top of third. Ty Southisene reached on catcher's interference and then stole second base. Following a walk drawn by Cole Mathis, Southisene and Mathis executed a double steal. A batter later, Alexey Lumpuy roped a two-run single to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead.
The Fireflies struck back in the bottom of the third. After Sean Gamble was plunked, Josh Hammond (1) launched a two-run home run to make the score 3-2 fireflies.
Columbia tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Hammond smacked a triple and later scored to extend their lead to 4-2 on an RBI single by Brooks Bryan.
The Fireflies added some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Hammond roped a double to start the frame. The next batter Bryan (1) cranked a two-run home run to extend Columbia's advantage to 6-2.
LHP Brandon Herbold (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, RHP Eli Jerzembeck (1-1, 3.68 ERA) was tagged with the loss. RHP Henson Leal (S,1) picked up the save.
Myrtle Beach and Columbia will continue their six-game series Saturday night at Segra Park. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM. The Pelicans will hand the ball to RHP David Bracho (0-0, 0.00) and the Fireflies will start RHP Hiro Wyatt (0-0, 0.00) on the bump.
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