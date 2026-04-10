Fireflies, WIS Expand Television Deal for 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with WIS, today announced that 32 Fireflies home games will air on Palmetto Sports & Entertainment, WIS 10.4 and WTES 16.2 during the 2026 season.

"We're excited to broadcast even more Fireflies games to new fans this season," said WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. "We love working with partners who bring our community together, and it has been rewarding to see our Palmetto Sports & Entertainment relationship grow."

This is the third year the Fireflies and WIS have partnered together to broadcast live games for free over the air. Each game will have a 30-minute pre-game show and a post-game show broadcast live from Segra Park. "After the success of expanding our partnership to 14 games last year, it was easy to continue to grow the partnership this year," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "We are so thankful for this partnership with WIS and we're excited to continue to make Fireflies baseball more accessible to fans in the Midlands."

Palmetto Sports & Entertainment will carry the following Fireflies games this season:

Friday, April 10 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 11 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 6:05 pm

Sunday, April 12 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 5:05 pm

Friday, April 24 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 25 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 6:05 pm

Sunday, April 26 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 5:05 pm

Sunday, May 17 vs the Hickory Crawdads at 5:05 pm

Friday, May 29 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm

Saturday, May 30 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 6:05 pm

Sunday, May 31 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 5:05 pm

Friday, June 12 vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 13 vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at 6:05 pm

Sunday, June 14 vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at 5:05 pm

Friday, July 3 vs the Fredericksburg Nationals at 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 4 vs the Fredericksburg Nationals at 6:05 pm

Sunday, July 5 vs the Fredericksburg Nationals at 5:05 pm

Thursday, July 9 vs the Salem RidgeYaks at 7:05 pm

Friday, July 10 vs the Salem RidgeYaks at 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 11 vs the Salem RidgeYaks at 6:05 pm

Sunday, July 12 vs the Salem RidgeYaks at 5:05 pm

Friday, July 24 vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 25 vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 6:05 pm

Sunday, July 26 vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 5:05 pm

Friday, August 7 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 8 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 6:05 pm

Sunday, August 9 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 5:05 pm

Friday, August 21 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 22 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 6:05 pm

Sunday, August 23 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 5:05 pm

Friday, August 28 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 29 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 6:05 pm

Sunday, August 30 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 5:05 pm

The games will be broadcast by Fireflies play-by-play broadcaster John Kocsis Jr. Kocsis is in his sixth season with the Fireflies and has worked in Minor League Baseball since 2017 and will eclipse his 500th game with the club during the season.

In addition to seeing select Fireflies games on Palmetto Sports & Entertainment this season, the Fireflies and WIS are also partnering together to bring you WIS Night Thursday, July 9. During the game, fans can experience throwback pricing with 25 cent hot dogs and $1.50 Budweisers.

The Fireflies are home at Segra Park this weekend! Join the team for Neon Night with a rally towel giveaway presented by Cassell Brothers Friday, April 10, 8 Bit Baseball Bash Night featuring a post-game fireworks show presented by Whataburger and Sensory Safe Night with post-game kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and a full-team autograph session. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

Fireflies, WIS Expand Television Deal for 2026 - Columbia Fireflies

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