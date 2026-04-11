Bagwell's Longest Career Outing Steers Augusta to Victory

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







SALISBURY, MD: Ethan Bagwell fired his second straight quality start, and covered a career-high seven innings as Augusta scored in every even inning for a 7-3 win against Delmarva Friday night.

Bagwell now possesses the two longest outings of the young season for Augusta, following up his six no-hit innings on Opening Night with seven frames of three-run baseball that kept the Shorebirds grounded and allowed the bats to shine for the GreenJackets.

Augusta has scored first in every game this week, and that trend continued today, with Augusta scoring a pair of runs in the top of the 2nd. Caden Merritt led off the inning with an infield single, and got all the way to third on a stolen base and throwing error. Merritt came trotting home on an RBI knock from Tanner Smith, who himself scored via a fielder's choice from Tate Southisene at the top of the order.

The Jackets tacked on another run in the 4th on Smith's second homer in three starts, as he hooked a hanging slider just inside the foul pole in left field. Delmarva, meanwhile, began to piece together some offense in the middle innings against Bagwell. The Shorebirds scored one run each in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings, the latter of which tied the game on an RBI double from Jordan Sanchez. Sanchez made it to third with two outs, but Bagwell induced a fly out from Raylin Ramos to keep the game tied.

Augusta responded immediately in the top of the 6th, spoiling the pro debut of Dalton Neuschwander and regaining the lead. Alex Lodise began the frame with a leadoff double, and promptly scored on a base hit from Luis Guanipa. Guanipa took second on a one-out single from Smith, and sprinted home on a clutch two-out base hit from Luis Sanchez that doubled the lead.

The response from his offense settled Bagwell, as he faced the minimum in both the 6th and 7th innings to keep his squad in front and produce his longest outing as a pro. Augusta put the game further into their hands in the 8th, as an RBI double from Junior Garcia and an RBI triple from Conor Essenburg doubled the lead. For the third time this series, all nine starters reached base safely, as the balanced attack continues early in the year.

Jaylen Paden was summoned from the bullpen to slam the door in a non-save situation, and did exactly that, retiring all six batters he faced with three strikeouts in the 9th. The GreenJackets have now won three of four games this week, and have scored seven runs or more in four of their last five games.

Tomorrow, the Jackets send Zach Royse to the mound to secure their first series victory of the year. They will face a tough task to do so, as Delmarva will start fireballer Esteban Mejia, the top-rated pitching prospect on their roster. First pitch is at 7:05 PM at Perdue Stadium, the final night game of the week.







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

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