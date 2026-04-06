Nightmare Fourth Inning Too Much to Overcome as Jackets Fall

Published on April 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The GreenJackets scored six unanswered in the final four innings of the ballgame Sunday afternoon, but an early onslaught from the Fredericksburg Nationals was an insurmountable advantage, as Augusta was swept in a 10-8 final.

For the first time this weekend, the FredNats scored first, manufacturing a run in the first inning to begin their barrage against Kendy Richard. Eli Willitts singled, stole second, took third on an errant throw, and scored on a wild pitch. Fredericksburg would double the lead the next inning, as Juan Cruz roped an RBI single in his first pro at bat for a 2-0 advantage.

Augusta's bats were silenced early by Miguel Sime, Jr in his pro debut, but he was chased in the third inning after a walk to Dallas Macias and an RBI double from Junior Garcia. In the next frame, Alex Lodise doubled and scored on a knock from Nick Montgomery to tie the game at 2 in the fourth.

The GreenJackets' efforts were undone in one gigantic inning, as Fredericksburg sent 13 men to the plate in the bottom of the fourth and scored 7 runs. The combo of Richard and Cristobal Abreu were unable to slow the offensive avalanche, as a combo of hits, walks, and two errors from behind the plate gave the Nationals a 9-2 advantage.

After adding one more in the 5th, it looked as though Fredericksburg was ready to run away with the series finale. The Jackets refused to stop fighting, however, and began to claw back in the 6th. Conor Essenburg obliterated a two-run homer, his first as a pro, over 430 feet to plate a pair, and Macias produced a two-RBI single to cut the deficit in half.

The Jackets put two more on the board in the 7th, as Macias continued his career day with another two-run hit that made it a 10-8 game. Augusta put the tying run on base in the inning, but Bryant Olson punched out Joe Olsavsky to end the threat.

Davis Polo and Luis Arestigueta kept the FredNat offense in check with three scoreless innings to stay close, but the GreenJacket hitters were unable to deliver the last big swing necessary. The Jackets left two on base in the 8th against Olson, and did the same in the top of the 9th against Jacob Roberts, who secured his second save of the weekend.

The GreenJackets are one of two teams still winless in the Carolina League, and now head to Delmarva for a six-game set with the Shorebirds. Delmarva is 1-2 this year, and will try to redeem themselves after losing 5 of 6 against Augusta last year. The series begins Tuesday at 7:05 PM, with Aiven Cabral expected to start the opener.







Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2026

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