Five Late Runs Cost Woodpeckers Opening Weekend Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - Sunday's series rubber match featured a game of runs as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-2) erased a 4-0 deficit before allowing five late runs in a 9-4 loss to the Wilson Warbirds (2-1) at Segra Stadium.

Wilson dashed ahead to a 4-0 lead in the top of the third against Luis Aguilar with an RBI groundout and a three-run home run from Handelfry Encarnacion.

Anthony Huezo started the comeback with an RBI triple to center field in the third inning and Brandon Forrester cut it to a 4-2 game with a sac-fly in the fifth. Juan Sierra followed in the sixth inning with Fayetteville's first home run of the new season, a two-run blast over the left center field wall that tied the game at 4-4.

UNC Wilmington product Aubrey Smith (L, 0-1) made his pro debut out of the Fayetteville bullpen and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing three runs in the seventh inning. Luis Lameda connected for an RBI single, and a throwing error on the play ended up in the third base dugout allowing Luiyin Alastre to score. Filippo Di Turi capped the rally with an RBI double that opened a 7-4 Wilson lead.

Two more insurance runs crossed against Leomar Rosario in the ninth on a two-run single from Jose Anderson.

The Woodpeckers remain at home next week and welcome the Charleston River Dogs (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) to town for a six-game series starting on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM. It's Tail Waggin' Tuesday and you can bring your pup to the ballpark and enjoy Woodpeckers baseball! All dog owners must present updated vaccinations for their dog (Bordetella, DHPP, Rabies).

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827287/final/box







Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2026

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