Mission Roll Call & Fayetteville Woodpeckers Partnering on Club Level Naming Rights

Published on March 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Mission Roll Call and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce today a local partnership, making Mission Roll Call the official Naming Rights Partner of Segra Stadium's club level.

"We are proud to be partnering with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers," said Ray Whitaker, COO of Mission Roll Call. "This creates a powerful opportunity for Mission Roll Call to deepen our impact across the local military community, veterans, and their families. Together, we're strengthening connections and ensuring those who have served feel supported, heard, and valued right here in Fayetteville."

The Mission Roll Call Club, located on the second level of Segra Stadium, will be the most exclusive space fans can purchase tickets to for Woodpeckers home games while also serving as downtown Fayetteville's premier event space. The Mission Roll Call Club features panoramic views of the venue, an all-inclusive ticket to Woodpeckers games featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet and great sightlines, and a private entrance for each game. Season and single game tickets for the Mission Roll Call Club are now available HERE. The space is also available for private events. Additional information can be found at HERE.

"Partnering with Mission Roll Call for the naming rights of our club level is a natural fit for our organization and our community," Woodpeckers Assistant General Manager, Pete Subsara said. "Just minutes from Fort Bragg, our ballpark has always been a gathering place where service members, veterans, and families come together to enjoy the game of baseball. Our collaboration with Mission Roll Call will extend to our initiatives throughout the city and how we connect with our fans - bringing people from all walks of life together while honoring and amplifying the voices of those who have served."

Mission Roll Call branding will also be featured in-stadium at home games, across Woodpeckers digital channels, and at official team events. The Woodpeckers open their 2026 campaign against the Wilson Warbirds (Milwaukee Brewers) on Friday, April 3rd at Segra Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from March 6, 2026

Mission Roll Call & Fayetteville Woodpeckers Partnering on Club Level Naming Rights - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.