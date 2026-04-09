Comeback Hopes Dashed in Woodpeckers Loss to RiverDogs

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - A four-run rally in the seventh inning fell short for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-4) in a 6-5 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs (3-2) at home inside Segra Stadium Wednesday night.

It was a solid showing from fifth round pick Nick Porter who got the start on the mound for the Woodpeckers in his pro debut. His only blemish of the day came in the top of the first inning when Taitn Gray hit a two-run homer to give the RiverDogs the early 2-0 lead. Porter struck out four batters across three innings and capped his night by retiring seven in a row. He did not issue a walk and had 28 of his 39 total pitches go for strikes.

Fayetteville managed to cut into Charleston's lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning on an RBI double from Nick Monistere that made it 2-1.

Kellan Oakes came out of the bullpen for the Woodpeckers in the fourth inning. The ninth rounder out of Oregon State went three innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out three.

Oakes was nearly out of the sixth inning when Cooper Flemming hit a two-out fly ball to center field that Josh Wakefield lost in the lights. The ball fell for a single and Caden Bodine scored on the play for a 3-1 lead. With the inning extended, Gray followed with an RBI single of his own for a 4-1 advantage.

Down three runs entering the bottom of the seventh, Nehomar Ochoa Jr clutched up with the bases loaded, singling to right field to drive home a pair. The throw to the plate got threw the catcher and Kenni Gomez also came home to tie the game at 4-4. A routine grounder from Kevin Alvarez to second then turned disastrous for Charleston as Ochoa Jr. scored from third on an overthrow to home giving Fayetteville the 5-4 lead.

Charleston managed to retake the lead at the top of the eighth on a bases load balk from Jose Varela (L, 0-1) and a sacrifice fly to left from Gray that made it 6-5 RiverDogs. The Woodpeckers looked for one last chance to rally in the ninth but went down in order against Bryce Shaffer.

Game three of the six-game home series is scheduled for tomorrow night at 6:35 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start RHP Javier Perez while the RiverDogs will roll with LHP Dom Fritton.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827286/final/box







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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