Crawdads in Town April 14-19

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Tuesday, April 14th at 6pm

On Tuesday night the Salem RidgeYaks will come to town to kick off a six-game homestand.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your pup for Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Tuesdays at the Frans also mean craft beer is half off thanks to Lowes Foods.

Tuesday will kick off Teacher Appreciation Week by OrthoCarolina. Teachers and faculty can get two free tickets to the game with a work ID or other form of verification.

Wednesday, April 15th at 11am

The Crawdads will be in action bright and early on Wednesday morning as they welcome local school groups to the ballpark for the first Education Day of the season courtesy of Dippin' Dots. Senior groups are also encouraged to attend as part of Senior Day.

Thursday, April 16th at 7pm

Get ready to jam at the Frans, it's Monster Truck Madness! Get ready to rumble in a night dedicated to monster trucks!

Teacher Appreciation week will continue thanks to OrthoCarolina.

The 'Dads are partnering with Duke Energy to say thank you to linemen on Thursday evening. As part of Lineman Appreciation Night, linemen can bring in their vouchers for free tickets to the game. Linemen can also get free meal vouchers courtesy of Utility Solutions.

Thursdays are packed full of discounts! Enjoy discounts on domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News. Peoples Bank customers can show their card at the ticket window to get a discounted $6 ticket to the game. Plus $2 tacos at the first base nacho stand!

Friday, April 17th at 7pm

Grab your cape and come out to the Frans for Hero Night! It's a comic-book themed night at the ballpark so come dressed as your favorite hero and join in on the action.

Following the game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Bumgarner Oil and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Teacher Appreciation Week by OrthoCarolina will wrap up with Friday's game.

Friday is Paint the Park Purple Night. The 'Dads are working with the Alzheimer's Association to raise awareness for the cause.

Saturday, April 18th at 7pm

Go Mountaineers! The 'Dads are partnering with Appalachian State University to give away co-branded bandanas to the first 1,000 fans. Gates will open at 6pm for the giveaway.

It will also be the second and final Reading Program Night by Graystone Eye. Students from participating schools can bring completed bookmarks (distributed by the school) to the ticket office for free tickets to the game.

Sunday, April 19th at 2pm

The homestand will wrap up Sunday afternoon as the Crawdads take on their Llamas de Hickory identity. The Llamas, presented by the Greater Hickory International Council, are part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program to embrace and celebrate Latino culture.

Sunday will be YMCA Day where members can get free tickets to the game with a membership card!

Sundays at the Frans are Church Bulletin Sundays. Fans who bring a church bulletin to the ticket office can get a discounted $6 ticket thanks to Harrison's. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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