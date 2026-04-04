Columbia Takes Down 'Dads 5-2
Published on April 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Columbia Fireflies used a five-run fifth inning to defeat the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium.
Jesus Lafalaise made his 2026 debut for Hickory and tossed four shutout innings. The Dominican right-hander surrendered four hits in the four-inning stint but was supported by a steady defensive effort to maintain a slim early lead.
Deward Tovar got Hickory on the board in the first with an RBI single that scored Marcos Torres.
The 1-0 lead for Hickory (1-1) held up until the fifth, when Columbia sent nine batters to the plate, producing six consecutive hits en route to the decisive five-run outburst.
Ivan Sosa and Sean Gamble homered in that fateful fifth; Gamble's blast was a two-run shot that gave the Fireflies the lead for good.
Jordan Woods earned the win for Columbia (1-1), tossing three scoreless innings to preserve the Columbia lead going into the ninth.
In the ninth, Luis Marquez closed out the scoring with a single that plated Paulino Santana. The Marquez hit was one of four on the evening for the 'Dads.
The loss for Hickory sets up a rubber game tomorrow, as AJ Russell will take the ball for the Crawdads at 7pm.
Carolina League Stories from April 3, 2026
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