Crawdads Break Camp Roster Announced

Published on March 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Texas Rangers announced the break camp roster for Crawdads on Wednesday afternoon.

A large majority of players will be familiar to Crawdads fans, with 24 of 31 having played with the 'Dads at some point during the 2025 season.

On the pitching staff, the returners are Angel Anazco, Aidan Deakins, Jake Jekielek, Jesus Lafalaise, Frank Martinez, Aneudis Mejia, Jormy Nivar, Geury Rodriguez, Evan Siary, Michael Trausch, and Wily Villar. They are joined by newcomers Alejandro Chiquillo, Louis Marinaro, JD McReynolds, Moises Morales, Luimy Munoz, and AJ Russell.

The Crawdads will have a trio of returning backstops with Josh Springer, Juan Sulbaran, and Jhocsuanth Vargas.

The infield will be covered by Angel Arredondo, Yolfran Castillo, Carter Garate (newcomer), Pablo Guerrero, Luis Marquez, and Esteban Mejia.

All five outfielders spent time with the 'Dads last year. Braylin Morel, Hector Osorio, Paulino Santana, Marcos Torres, and Deward Tover will man the outfield.

Righty AJ Russell will arrive in Hickory for his professional debut after being selected in the second-round last year out of Tennessee. Russell is the third ranked prospect in the Rangers' system according to MLB Pipeline. Yolfran Castillo (#8) and Paulino Santana (#22) are also ranked in the organization's top 30 prospects.

The Crawdads represent four countries (the United States, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Mexico) and eight US states.

With 31 players headed to Hickory, a player is expected to be inactive come Opening Night on April 2nd as the roster limit is 30.

The Crawdads will host the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers High-A) in Hickory on Monday night and in Spartanburg on Tuesday in an exhibition series. The regular season will open on Thursday, April 2nd against the Columbia Fireflies.







Carolina League Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.