FredNats Explode for Five-Run 7th, Earn 5-3 ComeBack Win on Opening Night
Published on April 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals improved to 3-3 all time in opening day/night games with a 5-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets.
Offensive struggles carried into the late innings for Fredericksburg, as the FredNats were without their first baserunner until the fifth inning, when Ronny Cruz walked against Augusta starter Ethan Bagwell.
Bagwell returned to form in the 6th, after two free bases in the fifth, the righty responded with a 1-2-3 sixth to finish his outing. Bagwell finished with six no-hit innings, walking one and striking out six. He exited with a 3-0 Augusta lead.
Following Bagwell's departure, the FredNats took advantage. Against reliever Ryan Heppner, the FredNats got two free passes followed by their first hit of the night, a Luke Dickerson 2-RBI double, to cut the lead to 3-2. Jacob Walsh later tied the game with an RBI triple, and the FredNats added RBIs from Jamison Jones (sacrifice fly) and Eli Willits (RBI double).
Taking a 5-3 lead to the 8th, the FredNats held. Overall, the final two FredNat relievers did not allow a hit over 3.1 innings, with Bryant Olson going 1.1 innings and Jacob Roberts collecting the final six outs in his affiliated debut.
Olson recorded the win (1-0), with the loss tabbed to Augusta's Heppner (0-1), and a six-out save credited to Roberts (1). The three-game series continues on Saturday, with a 1:35 first pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. LHP Nolan Hughes will get the start for Fredericksburg against RHP Zach Royse.
Carolina League Stories from April 3, 2026
- RidgeYaks Fall to Shorebirds in 11-10 Shootout - Salem RidgeYaks
- Woodpeckers Blanked on Opening Night Despite Strong Pitching - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Gray Shines in Three-Hit Night, RiverDogs Fall 5-4 - Charleston RiverDogs
- Mathis Mashes Go-Ahead Ninth Inning Homer, Birds Topple 'Dogs 5-4 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Delmarva Rallies for Three in the Ninth to Stun RidgeYaks - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Pirela's Three Hit Day Sparks Howlers Victory - Hill City Howlers
- FredNats Explode for Five-Run 7th, Earn 5-3 ComeBack Win on Opening Night - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Takes Down 'Dads 5-2 - Hickory Crawdads
- Warbirds Score Late to Capture Inaugural Victory - Wilson Warbirds
- Gamble's First Pro Homer Powers Fireflies to Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: April 7-12 - Columbia Fireflies
- Don't Miss a Moment, RiverDogs Unveil Expanded 2026 Broadcast Coverage - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.3 at Hickory - Columbia Fireflies
- Pelicans Pummel RiverDogs in Opening Night Blowout 15-0 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Sold-Out "Joe" Roars, But RiverDogs Fall 15-0 in Opener - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- Fueled by Seven Run Fourth, FredNats Sweep Opening Series for First Time Ever
- James' First Pro Hit Earns Walk Off, Comeback Win for FredNats
- FredNats Explode for Five-Run 7th, Earn 5-3 ComeBack Win on Opening Night
- FredNats Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster
- FredNats Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule and Single-Game Tickets