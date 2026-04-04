FredNats Explode for Five-Run 7th, Earn 5-3 ComeBack Win on Opening Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals improved to 3-3 all time in opening day/night games with a 5-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets.

Offensive struggles carried into the late innings for Fredericksburg, as the FredNats were without their first baserunner until the fifth inning, when Ronny Cruz walked against Augusta starter Ethan Bagwell.

Bagwell returned to form in the 6th, after two free bases in the fifth, the righty responded with a 1-2-3 sixth to finish his outing. Bagwell finished with six no-hit innings, walking one and striking out six. He exited with a 3-0 Augusta lead.

Following Bagwell's departure, the FredNats took advantage. Against reliever Ryan Heppner, the FredNats got two free passes followed by their first hit of the night, a Luke Dickerson 2-RBI double, to cut the lead to 3-2. Jacob Walsh later tied the game with an RBI triple, and the FredNats added RBIs from Jamison Jones (sacrifice fly) and Eli Willits (RBI double).

Taking a 5-3 lead to the 8th, the FredNats held. Overall, the final two FredNat relievers did not allow a hit over 3.1 innings, with Bryant Olson going 1.1 innings and Jacob Roberts collecting the final six outs in his affiliated debut.

Olson recorded the win (1-0), with the loss tabbed to Augusta's Heppner (0-1), and a six-out save credited to Roberts (1). The three-game series continues on Saturday, with a 1:35 first pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. LHP Nolan Hughes will get the start for Fredericksburg against RHP Zach Royse.







Carolina League Stories from April 3, 2026

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