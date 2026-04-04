Gamble's First Pro Homer Powers Fireflies to Win

Published on April 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters(Columbia Fireflies)

HICKORY, N.C. - A pair of homers in a five-run fifth, combined with strong Blake Wolters start pushed the Fireflies to a 5-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Columbia's bats erupted in the fifth inning. Aneudis Mejia (L, 0-1) struck out the first batter he faced, but after that, Columbia turned the heat up. Ivan Sosa started the rally with a solo shot to left. After that, Connor Rasmussen flipped a single to left to set the table for Sean Gamble. Gamble clubbed a two-run homer over the 30' wall in right field at L.P. Frans Stadium to push Columbia to their first lead of the night. Next, Yandel Ricardo and Josh Hammond hit back-to-back singles to set the table for Brooks Bryan who sliced a double down the left field line to score the pair and make it a 5-1 advantage.

Blake Wolters was stellar in his 2026 debut. The righty worked 4.1 innings of one hit baseball. He struck out three before handing the ball over to Max Martin who retired both hitters he faced. After that, Jordan Woods (W, 1-0) worked three scoreless frames to earn his first victory of the year. Andy Basora closed out the game. The righty allowed a run in the ninth, but preserved the win for Columbia.

The Crawdads got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Marcos Torres started the inning by reaching on a two base error with one away. He came around on a Deward Tovar base knock to brea k the scoreless tie.

Columbia closes out their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at L.P. Frans Stadium at 7 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt toes the rubber for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP AJ Russell.

The Fireflies Home Opener is Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Join the Fireflies at Segra Park for Neon night, including a neon rally towel giveaway Friday, April 10, 8-Bit Baseball Bash with a post-game fireworks show Saturday, April 11 and our first Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the year with $1.50 hot dogs and Budweiser products. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 3, 2026

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