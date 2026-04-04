Delmarva Rallies for Three in the Ninth to Stun RidgeYaks

Published on April 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (1-1) came from behind to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Salem RidgeYaks (1-1) 11-10.

The Shorebirds took an early lead with a strong second inning. Junior Aybar started with a two-run triple to put them up 2-0. Edwin Amparo then hit a run-scoring single, giving Delmarva a 3-0 lead. Joshua Liranzo added an RBI single, making it 4-0. DJ Layton followed with a triple to score Liranzo, increasing the lead to 5-0. Luis Almeyda capped the inning with a single to bring home Layton. Five consecutive two-out hits by Delmarva gave them a 6-0 lead.

Salem responded with a sacrifice fly by D'Angelo Ortiz and a three-run homer by Stanley Tucker in the bottom half, reducing the Shorebirds' lead to 6-4.

The RidgeYaks tied the game in the fourth on RBIs by Ortiz and Tucker, making it 6-6.

Delmarva found themselves behind for the first time in the fifth inning after an RBI single by Ty Hodge and a two-run homer by Anderson Fermin put Salem in front 9-6.

A throwing error allowed another run to score for Salem in the sixth, giving them their biggest lead of the night at 10-6.

The Shorebirds began their rally in the seventh by scoring twice on an RBI double by Maikol Hernandez and an infield single by Junior Aybar to cut the deficit to 10-8.

Delmarva continued their late push into the final inning, pulling within one on Félix Amparo's RBI single to make it 10-9. With the tying and go-ahead runners on base, Junior Ayabr capped a career night with a two-run double to give Delmarva an 11-10 lead. Aybar's fifth RBI matched his personal best, while he finished a home run shy of the cycle.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Shorebirds immediately faced trouble as the RidgeYaks loaded the bases with one out, but with the game on the line, Todd Kniebbe struck out back-to-back Salem hitters to end the game and help Delmavra secure their first win of the season 11-10.

Luis Beltrán (1-0) earned the win, while Todd Kniebbe (1) recorded the first save of his career. Wuilliams Rodriguez (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the RidgeYaks.

Delmarva's victory sets up a rubber match on Saturday as the Orioles' No. 6 prospect, Esteban Mejia, makes his season debut on the mound against Christian Foutch for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.