Augusta Outlasts Delmarva in Back-And-Forth Game
Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (2-5) were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets (3-4) on Friday night, 7-3.
The GreenJackets took the first lead of the game in the second inning, scoring twice with RBIs from Tanner Smith and Tate Southisene to go in front 2-0.
Junior Aybar got the Shorebirds on the board in the third after leading off the inning with a double. He then scored on back-to-back wild pitches to make it a 2-1 game.
Augusta quickly got that run back with a solo home run by Tanner Smith in the fourth, going back up two at 3-1.
The Shorebirds countered with a bunt single by DJ Layton that scored Cobb Hightower from third, making it 3-2.
An inning later, Delmarva evened the game at three on an RBI double by Jordan Sanchez, with Braylon Whitaker scoring from first base.
The game was briefly tied 3-3 until the GreenJackets broke the tie in the sixth, when RBI singles from Luis Guanipa and Luis Sanchez put Augusta back in front, 5-3.
Augusta put the game out of reach in the eighth by scoring two more runs, with extra-base hits by Junior Garcia and Connor Essenburg making it 7-3. The GreenJackets would go on to win by that score, securing their third victory of the series.
Ethan Bagwell (1-0) earned the win for Augusta, throwing seven strong innings, while Dalton Neuschwander (0-1) took the loss in his professional debut.
The Shorebirds look to rebound on Saturday with Esteban Mejia taking the mound against Zach Royce for Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
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