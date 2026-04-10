Shorebirds Fueled to Victory by Five-Run Third Inning

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (2-4) secured their first victory at Perdue Stadium in 2026, topping the Augusta GreenJackets (2-4), 7-2 on Thursday night.

The GreenJackets struck first in the opening inning for the third night in a row, as a sacrifice fly by Nick Montgomery put Augusta in front 1-0.

Their lead grew to 2-0 after they executed a successful first-and-third steal, with Joe Olsavsky scoring on the play.

The Shorebirds roared back with a big third inning, starting with an RBI double by Stiven Martinez that pulled the Shorebirds within 2-1. DJ Layton then tied the game with an opposite-field single, making it 2-2. Joshua Liranzo gave Delmarva its first lead of the night with a two-run double, giving him a team-best seven RBIs for the season. Edwin Amparo completed the inning with a run-scoring single. The Shorebirds' sixth straight hit of the inning put them ahead 5-2.

Delmarva added to their advantage in the fourth on a fielder's choice RBI by DJ Layton, taking their largest lead at 6-2.

Kiefer Lord delivered a sensational start for the Shorebirds in his home debut, striking out a career-high 10 batters over 3.2 innings.

The Shorebirds pushed across a late insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Félix Amparo, as Joshua Liranzo touched home to make it a 7-2 game.

Todd Kniebbe and Denton Biller recorded the final 16 outs for the Shorebirds without allowing a run, helping Delmarva defeat Augusta 7-2.

The win was awarded to Todd Kniebbe (1-0) for the Shorebirds, while Landon Beidelschies (0-1) took the loss for the GreenJackets.

Delmarva will try to even the series on Friday, with Brayan Orrantia making his first career start against Augusta's Ethan Bagwell. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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