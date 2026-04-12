Shorebirds Slug Their Way to Victory over Augusta

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-5) earned their second win of the week over the Augusta GreenJackets (3-5) with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night.

The GreenJackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, scoring three runs with two outs on RBIs by Caden Merritt, Nick Montgomery, and Juan Mateo.

The Shorebirds counterpunched with their own two-out answer in the bottom half when DJ Layton cleared the bases with a triple, tying the game at three apiece.

Augusta used a wild pitch to go back in front 4-3 in the fourth, but Delmarva quickly answered with an RBI double by Braylon Whitaker in the bottom half, tying the game at 4-4.

In the fifth, the Shorebirds took their first lead after a throwing error on a stolen-base attempt by Joshua Liranzo. Andrés Nolaya added to the advantage with an RBI single moments later, giving Delmarva a 6-4 lead.

Cobb Hightower extended the lead to 7-4 in the sixth with his third hit of the night, as Jordan Sanchez touched home, Hightower's second three-hit game of the season.

Delmarva's bullpen delivered a strong performance as Braeden Sloan, Hunter Allen, Brandon Downer, and Javier Gonzalez combined to allow just one run on one hit over 8.1 innings, with Allen leading the way with six strikeouts in his professional debut, as the Shorebirds held on to win 7-4.

Hunter Allen (1-0) earned his first pro win, while Javier González (1) recorded the save for the Shorebirds. Ryan Heppner (0-2) took the loss for Augusta.

The Shorebirds will play for a series split on Sunday afternoon as RHP Christian Rodriguez makes his second start of the week against RHP Kendy Richard of the GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

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