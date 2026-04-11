Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach 4.11

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP David Bracho (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tonight is Columbia's 8-Bit Baseball Bash! We're celebrating your favorite retro video games and blasting off our first fireworks show of the year after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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HAMMOND HAMMERS FOUR EXTRA-BASE HITS IN 6-2 WIN: Josh Hammond had a breakout performance in Columbia's 6-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Segra Park. The Royals 2025 PPI selection hit his first pro homer and added a triple and a pair of doubles to finish the night 4-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Hammond is the first Fireflies player to have four hits in a game since Luke Pelzer had four hits against Myrtle Beach August 17, 2025. JC Vanek got the Fireflies on the board first. He smashed his second homer of the season to left field to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. Later, Josh Hammond got ahold of his first professional homer. The righty hammered a pitch over the left field lawn at 109 MPH to travel 408 feet and score Sean Gamble, pushing the Fireflies to a 3-2 lead. Hammond tripled in the fifth and came around on a Brooks Bryan double to give the Fireflies some insurance.

I'VE GOT THE POWER: Friday, JC Vanek, Josh Hammond and Brooks Bryan all homered in the Fireflies biggest power display of the young season. The Fireflies pace the Carolina League with eight homers across their first seven games and they are tied for the second-most homer in Class-A. The Ontario Tower Buzzers lead the pack with 11 round-trippers. What makes the mark even more special is that six separate Fireflies have homered and Ivan Sosa and JC Vanek lead the club with two homers.

BOLSTERING THE BULLPEN: The Fireflies bullpen has been hot over the last two nights. The group has combined for 10.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts. On the run, relievers have allowed four hits and issued four walks. That gives the group a 0.75 WHIP and a 9.28 K/9 in two games. Their one earned run over the last two games is the second-best mark in Minor League Baseball over the stretch. The Sacramento River Cats have had back-to-back shutouts their last two games.

CLIMBING THE LEADBOARD: Brooks Bryan's name has become a frequent flyer on the Carolina League Leaderboard after another multi-hit game yesterday. Columbia's backstop has the second-highest battting average (.412), the sixth-highest on-base percentage (.500), the second-best slugging percentage (.824) and the second-highest OPS (1.324) this season. The Alabama native has four doubles and one homer and has driven in five RBI this year.

SOME SERIOUS TALENT: The Fireflies have six of the Royals 30 top prospects on their Opening Day roster according to MLB Pipeline. Blake Wolters, Kendry Chourio and Michael Lombardi are the arms in the top 30 and Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond are the bats that are representing the list for Columbia. Wolters, Chourio and Ricardo are all returning to Columbia after spending time with the team during the 2025 season.

HEATING UP: Although Yandel Ricardo didn't get a hit Thursday and ended his five game hitting streak, he did drive in the only run of the game for Columbia thanks to legging out a fielder's choice. The switch-hitting shortstop is hitting .259 on the run with a double, three RBI and four runs scored. Last season Ricardo hit .342 across 33 ACL games before getting promoted to Columbia for the end of the season.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Thursday, Kendry Chourio spun 4.2 perfect innings in his second start of the year. He paces Fireflies arms with 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings where he has a 2.35 ERA combined with a 0.65 WHIP.







Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

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