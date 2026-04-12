Warbirds Snap Skid with Victory over Salem

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SALEM, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds took advantage of nine free passes Jose Anderson drove in four runs as Wilson snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Salem RidgeYaks on Saturday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Wilson (3-5) opened the scoring in the third inning when Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the game's first run. Frederi Montero followed with an RBI groundout to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Warbirds added on in the fifth inning with RBI doubles from Handelfry Encarnacion and Anderson, pushing their advantage to 4-0.

Salem (6-2) got on the board in the sixth inning when Kleyver Salazar hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot that cut the deficit to 4-1.

Wilson responded in the seventh as Anderson delivered again, blasting a two-run home run, his first of the season, to cap a four-RBI night, the first such performance in Warbirds history. The homer extended the lead to 6-1.

The RidgeYaks added a run in the bottom of the seventh on an Ilan Fernandez sacrifice fly, making it 6-2.

Salem scored their final run of the game in the ninth inning when Avinson Pinto grounded out for the 6-3 final.

Jarrette Bonet (W, 1-0) earned the win, tossing five shutout innings while striking out five to secure his first professional victory.

The Warbirds will wrap up their nine-game road trip Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m., with RHP Carlos Carra (0-1, 27.00 ERA) scheduled to start. Salem will counter with LHP Devin Futrell (1-0, 0.00 ERA).







Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

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