Pierce's Clutch Homer Leads RiverDogs to Fifth Consecutive Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - Despite an early deficit, the Charleston RiverDogs surged late to earn a 6-3 win on Saturday night at Segra Stadium.

With the victory, Charleston earned it's fifth straight win, one shy of matching their season high in 2025 (June 15 through June 26, July 13 through July 25).

Brendan Summerhill opened scoring out of the gate, blasting a solo homer to right to push Charleston ahead 1-0. The longball marked his second to lead off the game in the series.

Fayetteville pushed across runs in each of the first and second innings to take a 2-1 lead. After adding another in the fifth, Charleston trailed 3-1.

Starter Luke Jackson finished the night tossing three frames, allowing two runs and fanning two hitters.

After two quick outs in the top of the sixth, Brody Donay and Cooper Flemming drew back-to-back walks to bring the go-ahead run to the plate.

The next hitter was Daniel Pierce who blasted a two-strike breaking ball over the wall in left for a three-run shot that flipped the score and gave the RiverDogs a 4-3 lead.

Through four games this week, he is 8-for-17 with three home runs and eight runs batted in.

Charleston added on two more runs in the seventh when Summerhill grounded an RBI single to left and Caden Bodine lined an RBI triple to right, capping scoring at 6-3.

The RiverDogs' pen was strong once again as Trey Pooser, Mason Auer, Bryce Shaffer and Jacob Hartlaub combined for six innings of one-run ball. Pooser earned his second win of the year and Hartlaub secured his first save.

With the victory, Charleston moved to 5-3 while Fayetteville fell to 1-7. The two return to Segra Stadium tomorrow night for the final game of the series with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.







Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.