Bodendorf Silences FredNats in Howlers Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Harrison Bodendorf silenced the Fredericksburg Nationals as the Hill City Howlers walked away with an 8-4 victory on Saturday evening.

Bodendorf, the Howlers starter, finished one out from registering his first professional win. He tallied nine strikeouts across the 4.2 IP while allowing just two hits and no runs. He was supported by an offensive explosion across the first four innings that saw all eight of their runs score in the early innings.

Jose Pirela opened the scoring in the first inning, driving home two runs with the bases loaded on an RBI single.

The Howlers erupted for four runs in the third inning to catapult themselves into a commanding lead. Luis De La Cruz drove home a run with an RBI single into left. Another runner would cross home as FredNats reliever, Owen Puk, chucked a wild pitch to the backstop.

Back-to-back doubles by Yerlin Luis and Yaikel Mijares provided the final two runs of the frame, as the Howlers led by six.

In the fourth, De La Cruz singled again, plating two more runs to wrap up the Howlers night of scoring. The Howlers did not have another hit after the fourth inning concluded.

The pitching staff for the Howlers kept the 'Nats at bay for much of the game. Zane Petty entered the game in the fifth and surrendered a homer to Jack Moroknek to make it a seven-run lead.

In the eighth, Ronny Cruz reached on a throwing error that prevented an inning-ending double play. The error allowed Eli Willits to score. Luke Dickerson brought home another on a sacrifice fly, cutting the score to 8-3.

Fredericksburg tacked on one more in the ninth as Jacob Walsh blasted a homer off Eudry Alcantara to wrap up their scoring. Wes Burton finished the game on the mound as the Howlers struck out a total of 15 batters en route to the victory.

With the win, the Howlers secured themselves a split of the series regardless of the result on Sunday.

Hill City and Fredericksburg will battle one last time this series on Sunday. First pitch for the matinee is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Stadium with tickets available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

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