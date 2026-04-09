Ricardo's Three-Hit Game Not Enough in 14-9 Loss

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies and Pelicans combined to walk 28 in a three hour and 41 minute game that Columbia lost 14-9 Wednesday night at Segra Park. The 28-combined walks are the most walks issued in an MiLB game since the Jupiter Hammerheads and Dunedin Blue Jays combined to walk 32 in a game April 8, 2025.

Columbia's first rally came in the bottom of the fifth. The Fireflies sent 11 to the dish off six walks and three singles, including an infield knock from Jhosmmel Zue to cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 7-5.

Later, the Fireflies scored a pair in the seventh thanks to a two-run single from Connor Rasmussen that made it a one-run game. The Pelicans added three in the top of the eighth to run away from Columbia and earn the win.

Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-1) worked 3.2 innings in the start. The righty surrendered five runs. He had six strikeouts before handing the ball to Andy Basora. Kyle DeGroat helped bridge the gap for Columbia. The righty, worked 2.2 innings and allowed three runs off three hits and three walks before Max Martin closed things out with one inning of relief.

The Pelicans hopped on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning. The first three Pelicans reached safely, with Ludwing Espinoza earning an RBI single to score Logan Poteet to break the scoreless tie. After that, Ty Southisene lifted a two-run single to plate Eli Lovich and Espinoza to give Myrtle Beach a 3-0 lead before the end of the frame.

Myrtle Beach would take a five-run lead after two runs in the fourth and two in the top of the fifth frame.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 6.00 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with righty Dominick Reid (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tomorrow night is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweisers to help enjoy the brand's 150th anniversary. The Fireflies will also serve $1.50 hot dogs at the game tomorrow night. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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