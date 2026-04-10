Chourio, Reyes and Woods Spin One-Hitter Thursday

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Kendry Chourio, Jhon Reyes and Jordan Woods held the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to only one hit in a 1-0 victory for the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park Thursday evening. It was Columbia's first one-hitter since David Shields, Henson Leal, Dash Albus and Julio Rosario combined for a one hitter at Augusta July 2, 2025.

Both starting pitchers were phenomenal Thursday night at Segra Park. Kendry Chourio worked through 4.2 perfect innings and paired it with six strikeouts. On the other side, Dominick Reid went through five one-hit innings with a handful of strikeouts to keep the game tied entering the sixth inning.

After Chourio left the game, Jhon Reyes (W, 1-0) picked up right where he left off. The reliever spun 1.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts. He allowed one hit, a single to Jose Escobar to lead off the sixth inning. Then Jordan Woods (S, 1) came in to close out the contest with three innings of no-hit baseball. The lefty struckout four in his second scoreless outing of the year.

The Fireflies scored the game's lone run in the sixth. Connor Rasmussen hustled out a three-base throwing error from reliever Rowell Arroyo to set the table. After a Sean Gamble walk, Yandel Ricardo legged out a fielder's choice to plate Rasmussen and give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

Rowell Arroyo (L, 0-1) surrendered an unearned run in a pair of innings to sit on the hook for the loss. After that, Jackson Brockett worked a scoreless eighth to complete the night for the Pelicans.

The game was also Columbia's first 1-0 win since August 10, 2025, when the club beat the Hickory Crawdads 1-0.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Eli Jerzembeck (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Neon Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Segra Park will receive a neon rally towel giveaway as we celebrate Opening Weekend. Tickets start at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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