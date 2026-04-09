Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Pelicans 4.9

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 6.00 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Dominick Reid (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tonight is First Responders Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Join us as we honor those who help keep the Midlands safe and sound while enjoying $1.50 hot dogs and Budweiser. Tickets start at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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RICARDO'S THREE-HIT GAME NOT ENOUGH IN 14-9 LOSS: The Fireflies and Pelicans combined to walk 28 in a three hour and 41 minute game that Columbia lost 14-9 Wednesday night at Segra Park. The 28-combined walks are the most walks issued in an MiLB game since the Jupiter Hammerheads and Dunedin Blue Jays combined to walk 32 in a game April 8, 2025. Columbia's first rally came in the bottom of the fifth. The Fireflies sent 11 to the dish off six walks and three singles, including an infield knock from Jhosmmel Zue to cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 7-5. Later, the Fireflies scored a pair in the seventh thanks to a two-run single from Connor Rasmussen that made it a one-run game. The Pelicans added three in the top of the eighth to run away from Columbia and earn the win.

I'VE GOT THE POWER: Tuesday, Hyungchan Um smacked his first homer of the season beyond the right field fence. It was Columbia's fifth homer of the young season. Columbia leads the Carolina League in homers and is one homer behind the Ontario Tower Buzzers for the most homers as a team in Class-A. What makes the mark even more special is that four separate Fireflies have homered and Ivan Sosa leads the club with only a pair.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Last year, the Fireflies clinched their first playoff berth after finishing the first half 36-30 in order to earn a South Division title. In the first round of the playoffs, Columbia swept Myrtle Beach in a best-of-three series. In the second round of the playoffs, the Fireflies met the Lynchburg Hillcats and fell in the third game of the series, falling one game shy of the club's first championship. This year's roster features 17 returnees from the 2025 roster, including Blake Wolters and Kendry Chourio, who both started one of the three Championship Series games for the Fireflies.

SOME SERIOUS TALENT: The Fireflies have six of the Royals 30 top prospects on their Opening Day roster according to MLB Pipeline. Blake Wolters, Kendry Chourio and Michael Lombardi are the arms in the top 30 and Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond are the bats that are representing the list for Columbia. Wolters, Chourio and Ricardo are all returning to Columbia after spending time with the team during the 2025 season.

STRAPPING SOSA: Ivan Sosa has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season. The 21-year-old is 3-8 in his first three games with a double and two round-trippers. Last year, Sosa hit .240 with nine extra-base hits across 31 games in the ACL. He is the first Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games since Josi Novas homered in consecutive games June 1-3, 2025.

I WALK IT OUT: Last night, the Fireflies and Pelicans played in a historic Carolina League game. The two teams combined to walk 28 hitters. That's the most in an individual Minor League game since April 8, 2025 when the Jupiter Hammerheads and Dunedin Blue Jays combined to walk 32 batters. In the contest at Segra Park, the Fireflies drew 12 walks and the Pelicans drew 16 walks.

HEATING UP: After a three-hit performance yesterday, Yandel Ricardo is on a five game hitting streak. The switch-hitting shortstop is hitting .304 on the run with a double, two RBI and four runs scored. Last season Ricardo hit .342 across 33 ACL games before getting promoted to Columbia for the end of the season.







Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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