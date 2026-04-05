RidgeYaks Hold off Shorebirds to Win Series

Published on April 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (1-2) were defeated in the series finale to the Salem RidgeYaks (2-1) by a score of 5-3.

The RidgeYaks struck first, capitalizing on Delmarva errors in the second inning to score two runs and take a 2-0 lead.

It remained 2-0 until the fifth inning when Salem added another run with a two-out, RBI single by Luke Heyman to go ahead 3-0.

Delmarva's offense struggled for most of the night as Salem pitcher Christian Foutch and Devin Futrell kept them off the board for the first seven innings while allowing just one hit.

In the eighth, the RidgeYaks pushed across two crucial insurance runs on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch to extend their lead to 5-0.

The Shorebirds didn't go down quietly in the ninth, as they mounted another late rally. Joshua Liranzo started it by bringing home a run on a bases-loaded walk to break the shutout. Maikol Hernandez then singled home two runs as Edwin Amparo and DJ Layton each touched home to make it a 5-3 game. However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, leaving the tying run stranded at first as they fell 5-3 to Salem in the series finale.

Devin Futrell (1-0) was awarded the win in relief, while Delmarva starter Esteban Mejia (0-1) took the loss.

The Shorebirds will return to Salisbury for their home opener on Tuesday, April 7, as they face the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2026

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