Fayetteville Rallies Past Warbirds to Level Series

Published on April 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- The Fayetteville Woodpeckers plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Wilson Warbirds for a 6-5 victory on Saturday night at SEGRA Stadium, evening the series at one game apiece.

With the game tied at four in the eighth, Fayetteville (1-1) took control when Kevin Alvarez delivered a two-run double off Joshua Quezada (L, 0-1) to give the Woodpeckers a 6-4 lead.

Wilson (1-1) answered in the ninth inning as Handelfry Encarnacion ripped a two-out double to right field, trimming the deficit to 6-5. However, Jackson Wells (W, 1-0) closed the door by striking out Jose Anderson to end the game and secure the win.

The Warbirds entered the eighth inning trailing 4-3 but pulled even on a sacrifice fly by Yannic Walther before Fayetteville responded with its decisive rally in the bottom half.

Saturday night also featured a historic moment for Wilson, as Frederi Montero blasted the first home run in Warbirds franchise history with a solo shot in the seventh inning.

The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at 5:05 p.m., with Wilson set to send right-hander Jarrette Bonet (0-0, 0.00) to the mound, while Fayetteville will counter with right-hander Luis Aguilar (0-0, 0.00).







Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2026

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