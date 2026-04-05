Fayetteville Rallies Past Warbirds to Level Series
Published on April 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- The Fayetteville Woodpeckers plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Wilson Warbirds for a 6-5 victory on Saturday night at SEGRA Stadium, evening the series at one game apiece.
With the game tied at four in the eighth, Fayetteville (1-1) took control when Kevin Alvarez delivered a two-run double off Joshua Quezada (L, 0-1) to give the Woodpeckers a 6-4 lead.
Wilson (1-1) answered in the ninth inning as Handelfry Encarnacion ripped a two-out double to right field, trimming the deficit to 6-5. However, Jackson Wells (W, 1-0) closed the door by striking out Jose Anderson to end the game and secure the win.
The Warbirds entered the eighth inning trailing 4-3 but pulled even on a sacrifice fly by Yannic Walther before Fayetteville responded with its decisive rally in the bottom half.
Saturday night also featured a historic moment for Wilson, as Frederi Montero blasted the first home run in Warbirds franchise history with a solo shot in the seventh inning.
The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at 5:05 p.m., with Wilson set to send right-hander Jarrette Bonet (0-0, 0.00) to the mound, while Fayetteville will counter with right-hander Luis Aguilar (0-0, 0.00).
Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Three Kannapolis Bats Add a Home Run in 19-2 Walloping of Hill City Saturday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Alvarez and Neyens' Big Swings Carry Woodpeckers to First Win - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Mathis Mashes Go-Ahead Ninth Inning Homer , Birds Topple 'Dogs, 5-4 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Crawdads Late Rally Sparks Win over Fireflies - Hickory Crawdads
- Sosa Homers Again in 5-2 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- RidgeYaks Hold off Shorebirds to Win Series - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fayetteville Rallies Past Warbirds to Level Series - Wilson Warbirds
- James' First Pro Hit Earns Walk Off, Comeback Win for FredNats - Fredericksburg Nationals
- GreenJackets Falter Late in Second Straight Loss - Augusta GreenJackets
- RiverDogs Stir up Ninth-Inning Rally, Come up Just Short in Tea Party Thriller - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Hickory 4.4 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.