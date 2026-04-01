Wilson Warbirds Release Initial Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. -- The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the initial roster for the Wilson Warbirds in advance of the 2026 season, which begins on Friday, April 3rd when the Warbirds visit the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The roster features several returnees who played for the franchise in 2025 including Brady Ebel, Handelfry Encarnacion andMelvin Hernandez.

Ebel, who was selected by Milwaukee 32nd overall (Corona HS (CA)) in the 2025 First-Year player draft enters the season ranked the number 15 prospect in the Brewers organization according to MLB Pipeline and is one of two players on the initial Wilson roster that were selected by the Brewers in the 2025 First Year Player Draft joining Andrew Healy (9th Round, Duke University).

Jadyn Fielder is set to make his full-season professional baseball debut after spending the 2025 season in the Arizona Complex League. His father, Prince, is a member of the Brewers Walk of Fame and grandfather, Cecil, played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues and compiled more than 1,300 career hits.

The official Opening Day roster, including jersey numbers, will be announced prior to the season opener on Friday.

PITCHERS (17): Jarrette Bonet (RHP), Ayendy Bravo (RHP), Carlos Carra (RHP), Thomas Conrad (RHP), Enniel Cortez (RHP), Andew Healy (LHP), Melvin Hernandez (RHP), Garrett Hodges (RHP), Jose Meneses (LHP), Enderson Mercado (LHP), Miqueas Mercedes (RHP), Peyton Niksch (RHP), Tanner Perry (RHP), Eric Prado (RHP), Joshua Quezada (RHP), Tyler Renz (RHP), Anfernny Reyes (LHP)

CATCHERS (3): Luis Corobo (R/R), Eric Martinez (R/R, Yannic Walther (R/R)

INFIELDERS (6): Luyin Alastre (B/R), Filippo Di Turi (B/R), Brady Ebel (L/R), Luis Lameda (B/R), Frederi Montero (L/R), Juan Ortuno (R/R)

OUTFIELDERS (6): Jose Anderson (R/R), Handelfry Encarnacion (L/L), Jadyn Fielder (L/R), Pedro Ibarguen (R/R), Nick Monile (L/L), Demetrio Nadal (R/R).

Of the announced players, 18 played for the Carolina League franchise at some point during the 2025 season including.

Manager Eddy Morgan was tabbed to lead the Warbirds in 2026. Morgan is joined this season by Pitching Coaches Paul Moeller and Jesus Hernandez, Hitting Coach Jose Garcia, Coach Ricky Carvajal, Athletic Trainer Matt Pawlik, Associate Athletic Trainer Tyler Shumake, Strength and Conditioning Specialist Emily Young and Associate Strength and Conditioning Specialist Matt Gallo.

The 2026 season is set to begin on Friday, April 3rd against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the home opener against the Hill City Howler is slated for Tuesday, April 14th.

To purchase tickets or learn more visit WilsonWarbirds.com or call 919-269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from March 31, 2026

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