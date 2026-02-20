Wilson Warbirds Announce Single-Game Tickets on Sale

Published on February 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







Wilson, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds are excited to announce that single-game tickets for their inaugural season are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to experience Warbirds baseball at the ballpark all season long.

All single-game tickets start at $16 in advance and $18 at the gate, making Warbirds games an affordable and family-friendly entertainment option.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 919-269-2287 or by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com.

"After months of anticipation we are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets now on sale, which allows our fans the flexibility to choose the games that work best for them," said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti.

The Warbirds' home schedule features 66 games, including special theme nights like:

Opening Day on Tuesday, April 14th

Marvel Night on Friday, May 1st

Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, May 14th

Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 6th

Father's Day on Sunday, June 21st

Red, White and Warbirds Weekend from July 3-5

Faith and Family Night on Friday, July 11th

In addition to those great games, the Warbirds also feature weekly promotions like Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks after each Friday and Saturday home game ensuring there is something for everyone at a Warbirds game this season.

The Warbirds are also pleased to announce tickets are also on sale for the season-long Wilt-son Wednesday promotion, featuring $12 tickets to all Wednesday home games for Wilson County residents.

"We are proud to offer our Wilt-son Wednesday tickets to our most dedicated fans in our Wilson County community and look forward to welcoming all fans to the ballpark this summer."

Single-game tickets are expected to sell quickly, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

For more information, full schedules, and the full-promotional schedule, visit WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from February 20, 2026

Wilson Warbirds Announce Single-Game Tickets on Sale - Wilson Warbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.