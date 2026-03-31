FredNats Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster
Published on March 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the 2026 Opening Day roster. The roster includes 14 players that have appeared in at least one game for the FredNats before, and it also has eight of the Nationals' Top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, including four of the Top 10. The roster includes two of the top 12 picks in the 2025 MLB Draft in INF Eli Willits (No. 1 overall) and INF/OF Gavin Fien (No. 12 overall).
If a player is in the MLB Pipeline Nationals Top-30, his ranking is listed after his name.
Fredericksburg begins the 2026 campaign this Friday, April 3, at home against the Augusta GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
* = appeared for the FredNats in the past
Pitchers (alphabetical order)
Jared Beck
Jonah Conradt
Carson Fischer*
Landon Harmon (#10)
Nolan Hughes
Luke Johnson*
Isaac Lyon
Grant Manning
Alexander Meckley*
Ryan Minckler*
Bryant Olson*
Johan Otanez*
Leuris Portorreal
Owen Puk*
Jacob Roberts
Cesar Rojas
Miguel Sime Jr. (#16)
Catchers
Christian Fagnant*
Nick Hollifield*
Sir Jamison Jones
Infielders
Juan Cruz
Ronny Cruz (#25)
Coy James (#17)
Rafael Ramirez Jr.*
Jacob Walsh*
Eli Willits* (#1)
Infield/Outfield
Luke Dickerson* (#8)
Gavin Fien (#5)
Outfielders
Yeremy Cabrera (#20)
Jack Moroknek
Nick Peoples*
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
Carolina League Stories from March 31, 2026
- FredNats Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Fredericksburg Nationals
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