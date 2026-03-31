FredNats Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the 2026 Opening Day roster. The roster includes 14 players that have appeared in at least one game for the FredNats before, and it also has eight of the Nationals' Top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, including four of the Top 10. The roster includes two of the top 12 picks in the 2025 MLB Draft in INF Eli Willits (No. 1 overall) and INF/OF Gavin Fien (No. 12 overall).

If a player is in the MLB Pipeline Nationals Top-30, his ranking is listed after his name.

Fredericksburg begins the 2026 campaign this Friday, April 3, at home against the Augusta GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

* = appeared for the FredNats in the past

Pitchers (alphabetical order)

Jared Beck

Jonah Conradt

Carson Fischer*

Landon Harmon (#10)

Nolan Hughes

Luke Johnson*

Isaac Lyon

Grant Manning

Alexander Meckley*

Ryan Minckler*

Bryant Olson*

Johan Otanez*

Leuris Portorreal

Owen Puk*

Jacob Roberts

Cesar Rojas

Miguel Sime Jr. (#16)

Catchers

Christian Fagnant*

Nick Hollifield*

Sir Jamison Jones

Infielders

Juan Cruz

Ronny Cruz (#25)

Coy James (#17)

Rafael Ramirez Jr.*

Jacob Walsh*

Eli Willits* (#1)

Infield/Outfield

Luke Dickerson* (#8)

Gavin Fien (#5)

Outfielders

Yeremy Cabrera (#20)

Jack Moroknek

Nick Peoples*

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







Carolina League Stories from March 31, 2026

FredNats Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster - Fredericksburg Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.