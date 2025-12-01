FredNats Announce 2026 Home Game Times

Published on December 1, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Ahead of the sixth season of Fredericksburg Nationals baseball, the FredNats are excited to announce the 2026 home game times.

Changes from 2025 include all Tuesday-Saturday games moving to a 6:35 p.m. start, with a few exceptions for Education Days listed below. In addition, all Sunday games (other than Opening Weekend) throughout the season will start at 1:35 p.m.

The team will play 66 regular season home games once again in 2026, beginning by hosting the Augusta GreenJackets for a three-game series April 3-5. The game times of Opening Weekend are altered to accommodate the Easter services at the Fredericksburg Convention Center. They are as follows:

Friday, April 3: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 4: 1:35 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: 4:35 p.m.

The FredNats have three Education Day games scheduled for 2026, all on Wednesdays. These games will once again start at 11:05 a.m. During home stands where there is an Education Day game on Wednesday, the Tuesday game the night before will start at 6:05 p.m.

Regular Game Times

Tuesday-Saturday: 6:35 p.m.

Sunday: 1:35 p.m.

Special Game Times

Education Days (all Wednesdays)

April 15: 11:05 a.m.

April 29: 11:05 a.m.

September 2: 11:05 a.m.

Tuesdays before Education Days

April 14: 6:05 p.m.

April 28: 6:05 p.m.

September 1: 6:05 p.m.

View the full 2026 schedule with home game times here.

The promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







